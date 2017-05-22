Platte couple pulled millions from account to bank roll salaries

The auditor general for the South Dakota Department of Legislative Audit says a review of Mid Central Educational Cooperative shows there was inadequate oversight over the program, as well as unauthorized withdrawls from Mid Central's bank account. In a report released Friday, Auditor General Martin Guindon says inadequate financial oversight allowed Scott and Nicole Westerhuis to conduct the financial affairs of these organizations in an environment that lacked proper financial controls and accountability.

