Minnesota measles outbreak raises con...

Minnesota measles outbreak raises concerns

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: KSFY

As of Thursday afternoon, Minnesota had 51 confirmed measles cases--that's nearly as many as the state has seen over the last 2 decades combined. State health officials say at least 46 of this year's cases came from the Somali population in the Twin Cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Proposed Senate Committee Resolution calls for ... Apr '17 BB Board 1
If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16) Nov '16 hataar 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
News Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 CannonBall North ... 1
cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16) Apr '16 apriel 1
See all South Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,374 • Total comments across all topics: 281,027,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC