Minnehaha County States Attorney Aaron McGowan honored as Prosecuter of the Year

Thursday May 4

The Prosecutor of the Year award, established in 2002, is given annually to an outstanding South Dakota prosecutor. McGowan received his award at the Annual Meeting of the Association held in Deadwood on May 4-5, 2017.

