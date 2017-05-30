Man Who Shot Tribal Officer Gets 20 Y...

Man Who Shot Tribal Officer Gets 20 Years

Thursday May 25 Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

A South Dakota man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting and wounding a tribal officer on the Rosebud Indian Reservation while on a six-day methamphetamine binge. Linn Cross Dog III, 23, has been sentenced in federal court for the May 2016 incident in which he shot a tribal officer in the forearm.

Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.

