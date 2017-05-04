Made in South Dakota: Springfield art...

Made in South Dakota: Springfield artist carves from Missouri River banks

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KSFY

Ron Livingston says he's no artist, but his work says otherwise. He carves creatures out of a special chalk like rock, something you will only find made in South Dakota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Proposed Senate Committee Resolution calls for ... Apr 7 BB Board 1
If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16) Nov '16 hataar 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
News Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 CannonBall North ... 1
cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16) Apr '16 apriel 1
See all South Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,433 • Total comments across all topics: 280,817,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC