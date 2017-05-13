Foster Parent Appreciation & Awareness Month
More than 800 South Dakota children were placed into foster homes back in March, that's according to the Department of Social Services. This month, the department is honoring the families who took in those children by declaring May- Foster Parent Appreciation and Awareness Month.
