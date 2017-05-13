Foster Parent Appreciation & Awarenes...

Foster Parent Appreciation & Awareness Month

Saturday May 13 Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

More than 800 South Dakota children were placed into foster homes back in March, that's according to the Department of Social Services. This month, the department is honoring the families who took in those children by declaring May- Foster Parent Appreciation and Awareness Month.

