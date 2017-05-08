Ensemble Theatre presents Antigone (Born Against.) at Know Theatre

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati is moving beyond the walls of its intimate theatre to stage a special presentation of the Greek tragedy Antigone for three performances only on May 17, 18, and 19 at 8:00 pm. Translated and adapted by 2016-2017 ETC Acting Apprentice Griff Bludworth, and directed by Ben Raanan, ANTIGONE is a modern retelling of the defiant heroine.

