Ensemble Theatre presents Antigone (Born Against.) at Know Theatre
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati is moving beyond the walls of its intimate theatre to stage a special presentation of the Greek tragedy Antigone for three performances only on May 17, 18, and 19 at 8:00 pm. Translated and adapted by 2016-2017 ETC Acting Apprentice Griff Bludworth, and directed by Ben Raanan, ANTIGONE is a modern retelling of the defiant heroine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
South Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed Senate Committee Resolution calls for ...
|Apr '17
|BB Board
|1
|If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|hataar
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|CannonBall North ...
|1
|cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|apriel
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC