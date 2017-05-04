Deputy shot and wounded in South Dakota Wednesday, May 3
A McCook County sheriff's deputy has been shot and wounded following a pursuit and law enforcement officers are searching for the shooter. Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg says the pursuit began around 2 a.m. Wednesday south of Madison.
