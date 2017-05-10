Dakota Access pipeline leaked 84 gallons of oil in April
The Dakota Access pipeline leaked 84 gallons of oil in South Dakota early last month, which an American Indian tribe says bolsters its argument that the pipeline jeopardizes its water supply and deserves further environmental review. The April 4 spill was relatively small and was quickly cleaned up, and it didn't threaten any waterways.
