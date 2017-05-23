Dakota Access leaks more than 100 gallons of oil in March
The Dakota Access will move North Dakota oil 1,200 miles through South Dakota and Iowa through an Illinois distribution point. - The Dakota Access pipeline system leaked more than 100 gallons of oil in North Dakota in two separate incidents in March - the second and third known leaks discovered as crews prepared the disputed $3.8 billion pipeline for operation.
