continue reading

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is reminding visitors to Custer State Park that buffalo are dangerous and shouldn't be approached. Lydia Austin, interpretive program manager for Custer State Park, says the large animals may appear docile, but they're actually wild and hard to predict.
