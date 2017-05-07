BWW Review: What Would Crazy Horse do? at Kansas City Repertory Theatre

BWW Review: What Would Crazy Horse do...

Kansas City Repertory Theatre presents a new play by Native American playwright Larissa Fasthorse as part of its "Origin KC" new works festival playing currently on the Copaken Stage downtown. "What Would Crazy Horse Do?" is a timely and more than slightly obtuse meditation on the dangers of nationalism tinged with a sad irony as seen through the filter of a Native American lens.

