Amendment backers hope to tap anger over ethics law repeal
Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it harder for the Legislature to tamper with voter initiatives hope to harness anger over lawmakers' repeal this year of a voter-approved ethics measure to advance their cause, an amendment campaign leader said Wednesday. The proposal would make the Legislature more accountable to South Dakota voters, said Roxanne Weber, a co-sponsor of the new amendment who fought Republicans' repeal of the ethics initiative in the just-completed session.
