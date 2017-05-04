Amendment backers hope to tap anger o...

Amendment backers hope to tap anger over ethics law repeal

Washington Times

Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it harder for the Legislature to tamper with voter initiatives hope to harness anger over lawmakers' repeal this year of a voter-approved ethics measure to advance their cause, an amendment campaign leader said Wednesday. The proposal would make the Legislature more accountable to South Dakota voters, said Roxanne Weber, a co-sponsor of the new amendment who fought Republicans' repeal of the ethics initiative in the just-completed session.

Read more at Washington Times.

