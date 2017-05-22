Ag Secretary Perdue touts veterans' programs in South Dakota
Perdue will be joined at Ellsworth Air Force Base on Friday by U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem. They'll hold a listening session with veterans, transitioning service members and their families to discuss entrepreneurship, employment and educational opportunities in agriculture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
Add your comments below
South Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed Senate Committee Resolution calls for ...
|Apr '17
|BB Board
|1
|If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|hataar
|3
|Horror hills (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|CannonBall North ...
|1
|cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|apriel
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC