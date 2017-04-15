Vancouver Folk Festival 2017 announces lineup featuring right mix of...
The Vancouver Folk Music Festival will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a lineup that pays tribute to the event's rich past while embracing today's reality that genres are blurring in ways that once seemed unimaginable. Headliners for the event, which runs July 13 to 16 at Jericho Beach Park, include Billy Bragg with Joe Henry, Kathleen Edwards, Shawn Colvin, Barenaked Ladies, and Rhiannon Giddens.
