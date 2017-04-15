Trayvon Martin's mother to speak at SDSU Sunday
Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin - the Florida teenager killed in an alleged instance of racial profiling, will speak at South Dakota State University Sunday. Fulton will speak on race, reconciliation and transforming personal tragedy into social change.
