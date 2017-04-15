Throw out unneeded prescription drugs...

Throw out unneeded prescription drugs during take back program Saturday

Read more: KSFY

South Dakotans will have the chance to throw out unneeded prescription drugs on Saturday, April 29, as law enforcement agencies across the state participate in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Program. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., law enforcement, in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration, will give individuals opportunities to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

