The Mother Of Trayvon Martin To Speak At SDSU a
Five years after her son's death made national headlines, Trayvon Martin's mother continues to tell her story -- hoping her personal tragedy inspires others and invokes change. Trayvon Martin was the Florida teenager killed in an alleged instance of racial profiling back in 2012.
