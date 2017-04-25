South Dakota US Senators Praise Perdue As Ag Secretary
South Dakota's U.S. senators are praising the Senate's confirmation of former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue as agriculture secretary. Perdue has assured nervous farm-state senators that he'll advocate for rural America, even as President Donald Trump's administration has proposed deep cuts to some farm programs.
