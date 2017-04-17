Panel sets date to rule on Whiteclay beer store licenses
Four Nebraska beer stores on the border of South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation will learn next week whether state regulators will allow them to stay in business. The Nebraska Liquor Control Commission says it will issue a ruling Wednesday on whether the stores in Whiteclay can renew their liquor licenses.
