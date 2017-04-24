Off-duty trooper, good Samaritan receive special Highway Patrol awards
The fiery car crash in Bath back in February could've killed as many as 10 people. That wreck could've easily turned tragic had it not been for the quick thinking of an off-duty South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper and a passing motorist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed Senate Committee Resolution calls for ...
|Apr 7
|BB Board
|1
|If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|hataar
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|CannonBall North ...
|1
|cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|apriel
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC