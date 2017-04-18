Lawmaker seeks study of polygamous sect's South Dakota site

A South Dakota lawmaker frustrated with what he views as inaction over a secretive polygamous sect's outpost in his district wants legislators to look into the compound, including why no South Dakota birth or death records have been filed from there over the last decade. Rep. Tim Goodwin is proposing lawmakers find out more about the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints' compound in the western part of the state, including what its population is, whether it has a home schooling program, and whether polygamy or sex trafficking are taking place there.

