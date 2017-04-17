Home2 Suites by Hilton Opens in Rapid...

Home2 Suites by Hilton Opens in Rapid City

Designed for travelers who want to maintain their normal routine, the hotel features 107 suites and a range of value, tech-focused and eco-conscious amenities. Home2 Suites by Hilton Rapid City's debut complements the 2.1 percent increase in hotel occupancy in the region, per the last recorded year*.

