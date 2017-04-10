Grant paves way for demolition of 2 Whiteclay buildings
Two abandoned buildings are set to be demolished in a tiny Nebraska town known for violence, panhandling and alcohol sales on the border of South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that it has awarded a $100,000 grant to a regional development group to remove the buildings in Whiteclay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Add your comments below
South Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed Senate Committee Resolution calls for ...
|Apr 7
|BB Board
|1
|If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|hataar
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|CannonBall North ...
|1
|cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|apriel
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC