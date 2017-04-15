Gov. Daugaard appoints Fourth Circuit Judge
Gov. Dennis Daugaard announced Thursday that he will appoint Magistrate Judge Eric J. Strawn as a circuit court judge in South Dakota's Fourth Circuit Court. "I thank Judge Strawn for accepting this appointment," Gov. Daugaard said.
