Federal Prosecutors to Hold Office Hours on Pine Ridge Indian Reservation
The U.S. Attorney's Office in South Dakota is going to hold weekly office hours on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The federal prosecutors say they'll be on the reservation each Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The goal is to give citizens better access and ease communication.
Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
