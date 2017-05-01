Eagle 'chop shop' case offers window into trafficking trade
A Nevada game warden displays the carcasses and wings of two golden eagles and a hawk in February 2016 that were seized from an Arizona man accused of killing an eagle and illegally possessing raptor parts. A two-year undercover operation in South Dakota has led to indictments against 15 people for illegally trafficking eagles and other migratory birds.
