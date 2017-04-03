BHSU to offer certificate in social m...

BHSU to offer certificate in social media

11 hrs ago

Social media use in the workplace is growing in many industries. This prompted Black Hills State University to start a new certificate in social media program, approved by the South Dakota Board of Regents last week.

Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

