15 charged in South Dakota for trafficking eagles, other protected birds
More than a dozen people face federal charges stemming from what authorities called a "chop shop" in South Dakota that trafficked bald eagles and dozens of other bird species, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday. An indictment unsealed Monday revealed charges against 15 people that vary from conspiracy to unspecified violations of three federal wildlife laws.
