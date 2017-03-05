Yankton Partners With Humane Society for Better Impound
Yankton's city pound will be phased out in favor of an agreement with a better facility to house the city's impounded animals. The city commission voted to enter into an agreement with the Heartland Humane Society, the Yankton Press and Dakotan reported.
