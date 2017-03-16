Xcel Energy Proposes The Largest-Ever South Dakota Wind Investment
Xcel Energy announced new details today about its plans for one of the nation's largest wind energy investments and the largest-ever wind farm in South Dakota. By adding 1,550 megawatts of new wind generation in the Upper Midwest, including 600 megawatts in South Dakota, the proposal is Xcel Energy's largest to date with seven wind farms to be built in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa, pending regulatory approval.
