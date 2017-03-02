Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson threatens legal retaliation...
Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson threatens legal retaliation against constituent who won't give up trying to talk to him Senator Ron Johnson [R-WI/ Twitter / email /DC office 224-5323] is one of the many Republican lawmakers who've chosen not to meet with their own constituents during the Congressional recess; Earl Good, a Vietnam veteran and Milwaukee constituent who called Johnson's office hundreds of times because the Senator won't meet with the people he represents has now been sent a cease-and-desist letter threatening legal retaliation if he doesn't stop contacting his elected official.
