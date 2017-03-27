Water Works Board member says he won'...

Water Works Board member says he won't sign NDA on pension Ponzi scheme

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Alabama Live

A Birmingham Water Works Board member said he would not sign a non-disclosure agreement requested by the utility in order for board members to view a report on how it lost $4.3 million in a pension scam. More than $4 million in pension funds were lost to a Ponzi-style scheme in which the water works invested in a bond issued by a South Dakotan Native American tribe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16) Nov '16 hataar 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
News Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 CannonBall North ... 1
cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16) Apr '16 apriel 1
News South Dakota ranchers reeling from cattle losses (Oct '13) Apr '16 Three Days 33
See all South Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,213 • Total comments across all topics: 279,996,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC