USD's Nilsen Is Summit Indoor Field Athlete Of The Year
ELMHURST, Ill.- South Dakota freshman Chris Nilsen has been voted the 2017 Summit League Men's Indoor Field Athlete of the Year by the league's head coaches as announced by the league office Friday. Nilsen captured South Dakota's second Division I national title by winning the pole vault at the NCAA Indoor Championships with a clearance of 18 feet, 8 A1 4 inches.
