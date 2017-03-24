Trump administration approves Keystone XL pipeline
The Trump administration has issued a presidential permit to build the much-protested Keystone XL pipeline. White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted this morning that President Donald Trump will discuss the pipeline later today.
