Trade Group: GOP Plan Could Cost South Dakotans 25K

A trade group says that congressional Republicans' health plan could cost thousands in South Dakota their insurance and leave the state without hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding each year. Scott A. Duke, president and CEO of the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations, said Thursday that the organization anticipates roughly 25,000 people in South Dakota would likely lose health insurance by 2019 under the plan.

