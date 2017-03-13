South Dakota governor signs religious...

South Dakota governor signs religious adoption protections

South Dakota's governor signed a bill Friday giving broad legal protections to faith-based organizations that refuse based on their religious beliefs to place children in certain households. Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard said that he's concerned private child-placement agencies acting in the best interest of a child could be subject to a lawsuit when denying placement to someone in a "protected class," such as members of the LGBT community.

