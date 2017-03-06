Republicans Look to Stay on Track Aft...

Republicans Look to Stay on Track After Trump Wiretapping Claims

Monday Read more: News Max

A new report suggests Republicans on Capitol Hill are pushing forward with their agenda despite their worries over President Donald Trump's wiretapping claims. On Monday, two days after Trump accused the Obama administration of electronic eavesdropping on Trump Tower before last November's presidential election, the House GOP made public its Obamacare replacement bill.

