Repairs Begin On Delmont's Onion House
Repairs are underway on the onion-shaped dome of a historic Delmont building that was damaged in a tornado almost two years ago. The Yankton Press & Dakotan reports that the dome of the Onion House has been wrapped in plastic since the May 2015 tornado while plans were made for its repair.
