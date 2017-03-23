Protestros hit the street for anti-corruption rally

Initiated Measure 22 made national headlines when South Dakota lawmakers voted to repeal the voter-approved measure that would have created a government ethics commission, along with setting restrictions on campaign finances. Saturday, South Dakota voters marched against government corruption , taking a stand against the repeal, saying lawmakers did not do enough to replace I-M 22. "The point is to send a message the people aren't satisfied," said co-founder of Represent South Dakota, Mark Winegar.

