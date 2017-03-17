Pierre Mayor Opposes Trump Call to En...

Pierre Mayor Opposes Trump Call to End Rural Air Subsidies

8 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

The mayor of South Dakota's capital city says President Donald Trump's call to eliminate subsidized air service to rural communities would be a mistake. Pierre Mayor Laurie Gill told The Associated Press that she appreciates efficient government, but that the Essential Air Service program isn't a place to cut.

