Oversight Panel Says New Juvenile Com...

Oversight Panel Says New Juvenile Commitments Have Fallen

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

An oversight panel that monitors South Dakota's juvenile justice overhaul says that new juvenile commitments to the Department of Corrections have dropped significantly since it passed in 2015. The oversight group's first annual report released Tuesday says that new commitments to the department declined 43 percent - from 193 to 110 - between fiscal years 2015 and 2016, which ended June 30. Daugaard says the overhaul focused on reducing costs while improving public safety and holding juveniles accountable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16) Nov '16 hataar 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
News Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 CannonBall North ... 1
cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16) Apr '16 apriel 1
News South Dakota ranchers reeling from cattle losses (Oct '13) Apr '16 Three Days 33
See all South Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,498 • Total comments across all topics: 279,976,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC