Oversight Panel Says New Juvenile Commitments Have Fallen

An oversight panel that monitors South Dakota's juvenile justice overhaul says that new juvenile commitments to the Department of Corrections have dropped significantly since it passed in 2015. The oversight group's first annual report released Tuesday says that new commitments to the department declined 43 percent - from 193 to 110 - between fiscal years 2015 and 2016, which ended June 30. Daugaard says the overhaul focused on reducing costs while improving public safety and holding juveniles accountable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.