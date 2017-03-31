Judge Rejects Motion To Throw Out Ind...

Judge Rejects Motion To Throw Out Indian Hospital Lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

A judge has ruled that the Rosebud Sioux Tribe in South Dakota can move forward on its lawsuit accusing the Indian Health Service of failing to provide adequate medical care to tribal members. The suit was filed last year after the IHS shut down the emergency room at the Rosebud Hospital, following an investigation by federal inspectors who found serious failures they said were putting patients' lives at risk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16) Nov '16 hataar 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
News Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 CannonBall North ... 1
cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16) Apr '16 apriel 1
News South Dakota ranchers reeling from cattle losses (Oct '13) Apr '16 Three Days 33
See all South Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,643 • Total comments across all topics: 280,012,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC