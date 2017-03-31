Judge Rejects Motion To Throw Out Indian Hospital Lawsuit

A judge has ruled that the Rosebud Sioux Tribe in South Dakota can move forward on its lawsuit accusing the Indian Health Service of failing to provide adequate medical care to tribal members. The suit was filed last year after the IHS shut down the emergency room at the Rosebud Hospital, following an investigation by federal inspectors who found serious failures they said were putting patients' lives at risk.

