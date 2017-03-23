Judge dismisses second lawsuit over C...

Judge dismisses second lawsuit over Columbia 'mattress protest'

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A federal judge on Friday threw out the second lawsuit filed by a former Columbia University student who had been accused of rape over the school's decision to permit his accuser to carry around a mattress in protest after he was cleared. U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods dismissed the latest lawsuit by Paul Nungesser after ruling that he had not shown that the protest by Emma Sulkowicz had damaged his ability to receive an education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16) Nov '16 hataar 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
News Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 CannonBall North ... 1
cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16) Apr '16 apriel 1
News South Dakota ranchers reeling from cattle losses (Oct '13) Apr '16 Three Days 33
See all South Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,154 • Total comments across all topics: 279,823,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC