Judge dismisses second lawsuit over Columbia 'mattress protest'
A federal judge on Friday threw out the second lawsuit filed by a former Columbia University student who had been accused of rape over the school's decision to permit his accuser to carry around a mattress in protest after he was cleared. U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods dismissed the latest lawsuit by Paul Nungesser after ruling that he had not shown that the protest by Emma Sulkowicz had damaged his ability to receive an education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
South Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|hataar
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|CannonBall North ...
|1
|cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|apriel
|1
|South Dakota ranchers reeling from cattle losses (Oct '13)
|Apr '16
|Three Days
|33
Find what you want!
Search South Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC