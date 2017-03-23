Judge dismisses second lawsuit over Columbia 'mattress protest'

A federal judge on Friday threw out the second lawsuit filed by a former Columbia University student who had been accused of rape over the school's decision to permit his accuser to carry around a mattress in protest after he was cleared. U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods dismissed the latest lawsuit by Paul Nungesser after ruling that he had not shown that the protest by Emma Sulkowicz had damaged his ability to receive an education.

