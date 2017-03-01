Jackley Part Of Meeting On Fighting Crime Across The U.S.
South Dakota's Attorney General discussed crime concerns with the nation's top leaders in Washington, D.C. this week. Marty Jackley was among a group that met with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday.
