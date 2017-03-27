Here's where Republicans stand on the nuclear option
With Democrats planning to filibuster Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, Republicans have said that could force their hand to try one avenue to get around a block: the nuclear option. It's a change in Senate rules that would lower the threshold to end a filibuster to 51 from 60. Republicans, who number 52 in the Senate, could then easily end the filibuster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Add your comments below
South Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|hataar
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|CannonBall North ...
|1
|cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|apriel
|1
|South Dakota ranchers reeling from cattle losses (Oct '13)
|Apr '16
|Three Days
|33
Find what you want!
Search South Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC