Here's where Republicans stand on the nuclear option

With Democrats planning to filibuster Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, Republicans have said that could force their hand to try one avenue to get around a block: the nuclear option. It's a change in Senate rules that would lower the threshold to end a filibuster to 51 from 60. Republicans, who number 52 in the Senate, could then easily end the filibuster.

