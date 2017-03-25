Flying, Almost Heaven, and More Lead Chenango River Theatre's 2017 Season
Drawn from oral histories and memoirs of women who served as WASP's in WWII, Flying is based on the women who flew fighter planes and bombers to help train male pilots in the art of aerial dogfighting. Susan and her co-workers are pilots first, mechanics second, and of course women in what was a very man's world.
