Ethan Freidel Scores 29 as Tea Area Claims Boys Class Title

Ethan Freidel scored 29 points on Saturday as Tea Area held off a fourth-quarter rally to claim a 72-65 win over Madison and the South Dakota boys Class A basketball championship. Freidel had six 3-pointers for the Titans , who led by 13 after three quarters, saw the lead cut to two, but pulled away down the stretch.

