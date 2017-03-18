Ethan Freidel Scores 29 as Tea Area C...

Ethan Freidel Scores 29 as Tea Area Claims Boys Class Title

Ethan Freidel scored 29 points on Saturday as Tea Area held off a fourth-quarter rally to claim a 72-65 win over Madison and the South Dakota boys Class A basketball championship. Freidel had six 3-pointers for the Titans , who led by 13 after three quarters, saw the lead cut to two, but pulled away down the stretch.

