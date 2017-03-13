Eight Wheat Growers Facilities Receiv...

Eight Wheat Growers Facilities Receive GEAPS Safety Awards

EIGHT WHEAT GROWERS FACILITIES RECEIVE GEAPS SAFETY AWARDS Mar. 16, 2017 Source: Wheat Growers news release The Grain Elevator and Processing Society recognized 38 Wheat Growers locations with GEAPS Safety Awards at its annual convention recently in Kansas City. GEAPS Safety Awards are given to facilities that did not have any lost time injuries or illnesses during 2016.

