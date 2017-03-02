Dakota Access Pipeline in South Dakota
President Donald Trump has given the company building the Dakota Access Pipeline the green light to finish construction. Ninety percent of the pipeline is complete; the remaining construction involves tunneling under Lake Oahe on the Missouri River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|hataar
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr...
|Sep '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr...
|Sep '16
|CannonBall North ...
|1
|cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|apriel
|1
|South Dakota ranchers reeling from cattle losses (Oct '13)
|Apr '16
|Three Days
|33
Find what you want!
Search South Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC